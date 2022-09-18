McCutchen is not in the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.
McCutchen started the past nine games for Milwaukee but will head to the bench Sunday amid an 0-for-13 slump. Rowdy Tellez will serve as the designated hitter while Keston Hiura starts at first base.
