Brewers' Andrew Susac: Designated for assignment
Susac was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday.
The Brewers needed to open a spot on their 40-man roster following the addition of free agent Matt Albers, and Susac was the corresponding roster casualty. The 27-year-old backstop has struggled since joining the Brewers in a mid-summer trade in 2016, appearing in just 17 games for the big club and failing to produce in the hitter-friendly environment at Triple-A Colorado Springs (.205/.307/.404 in 202 plate appearances in 2017). He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he report when spring training rolls around.
