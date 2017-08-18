Play

Susac (back) was sent to the 10-day disabled list.

With fellow catcher Stephan Vogt being activated from the disabled list, the Brewers sent Susac to the list to make room on their 25-man roster. One of four catchers on the roster for Milwaukee, Susac has only had six plate appearances in the majors this season, failing to reach base in all six.

