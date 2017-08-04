Brewers' Andrew Susac: Recalled from Triple-A
The Brewers recalled Susac from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
The backstop replaces Jett Bandy, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a rib fracture. Susac is batting a tepid .205/.307/.404 for the Sky Sox but has eight home runs in 171 at-bats and will be hard-pressed to contribute in many mixed leagues -- perhaps deep two-catcher sets.
