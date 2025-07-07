Vaughn is expected to be called up from Triple-A Nashville ahead of Monday's series opener with the Dodgers, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Vaughn will join the Brewers in Milwaukee on Monday, helping replace Rhys Hoskins (thumb), who is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list. Vaughn was acquired from the White Sox via trade June 13, immediately reporting to Triple-A. The 27-year-old has produced a .259 average with three home runs, 16 RBI and eight runs scored over 16 games with Nashville. He'll likely split the workload at first base with lefty bat Jake Bauers while Hoskins is on the shelf.