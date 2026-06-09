Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Goes yard in four-hit effort

Vaughn went 4-for-6 with a homer, two doubles and four total RBI in Monday's 15-14 win over the Athletics.

Vaughn was a consistent producer in the offensive slugfest at Las Vegas Ballpark. After cranking a 420-foot, two-run homer in the third inning, the first baseman added an RBI double in the fifth before delivering a two-run double in the ninth frame to send the contest to extra innings. Fueled by Monday's performance, Vaughn has gone 11-for-27 (.407) with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and four runs across seven games to begin June. Overall, the 28-year-old is hitting .364 with 12 extra-base hits (two homers), 17 RBI and 14 runs across 96 plate appearances in 2026.