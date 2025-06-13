The Brewers have acquired Vaughn from the White Sox in exchange for Aaron Civale, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Vaughn was demoted to Triple-A Charlotte last month after hitting only .189/.218/.314 with five home runs across 193 plate appearances. The former No. 3 overall pick has been a disappointment at the big-league level, slashing .248/.303/.407 over parts of five seasons. Vaughn is behind Rhys Hoskins at first base and Christian Yelich at designated hitter in Milwaukee, so he could go to Triple-A Nashville for a while in hopes of finding his swing. The 27-year-old is making $5.85 million in 2025 and has another year of team control next season.