The Brewers recalled Vaughn from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Though he was acquired from the White Sox on June 13, Vaughn had played exclusively at Nashville since the trade but will now get the chance to join Milwaukee after first baseman Rhys Hoskins (thumb) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move. The absence of Hoskins opens up an everyday spot in the lineup, but rather than leaning on the right-handed Vaughn as the primary option at first base, manager Pat Murphy could be inclined to deploy Vaughn in the short side of a platoon with the left-handed-hitting Jake Bauers. Vaughn had been performing effectively for Nashville prior to his call-up, slashing .259/.338/.500 with three home runs and a 10.8 percent walk rate over 65 plate appearances with the affiliate.