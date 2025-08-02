Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 16-9 win over the Nationals.

The first baseman remains locked in, clubbing his 11th homer of the season in the eighth inning off Andry Lara. Vaughn has been a revelation since joining the Brewers in early July, slashing .386/.448/.772 over 17 games with four doubles, six homers, 13 runs and a massive 24 RBI, and he's finally showing the kind of upside that led the White Sox to select him third overall in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.