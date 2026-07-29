Brewers' Andrew Vaughn: Taking seat Wednesday

Vaughn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Vaughn was on the bench for the first two games of last weekend's series versus the Rockies, but he started in each of Milwaukee's ensuing three contests and went 3-for-10 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI. With Jake Bauers (foot) back at first base Wednesday following a one-game absence and Luis Lara receiving the start in right field, Vaughn will retreat to the bench for the series finale in San Francisco. Despite playing different positions, Vaughn and Lara appear to be in a quasi-timeshare for the final spot in Milwaukee's regular lineup versus righties, though the Brewers should have room in the starting nine for both players against lefties.