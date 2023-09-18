Monasterio is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Monasterio started 21 straight games from Aug. 23 through Sept. 15, but he now finds himself out of the lineup for the second time in three days. Josh Donaldson will man the hot corner for a third straight game and could continue cutting into Monasterio's playing time.
