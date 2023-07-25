Monasterio went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a steal in Monday's victory over the Reds.

The 26-year-old reached the majors for the first time this year, and he has proven to be a valuable utility player, posting a .292 batting average and .382 OBP over 102 PA while making at least five starts at each of the three infield positions left of first base. He is not doing a lot for fantasy players outside of the batting average category, but he is getting regular playing time at the moment, starting nine straight games at the hot corner.