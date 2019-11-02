Brewers' Angel Perdomo: Added to 40-man roster
Perdomo's contract was selected by the Brewers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old had some struggles in limiting run production in the minors last season, recording a 4.28 ERA, but he also amassed a 107:46 K:BB over 69.1 innings in the minors. Perdomo's addition to the 40-man roster signals that he could make his major-league debut relatively soon, but he'd likely need to bring his ERA down prior to joining the Brewers' pitching staff.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...