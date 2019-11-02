Perdomo's contract was selected by the Brewers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had some struggles in limiting run production in the minors last season, recording a 4.28 ERA, but he also amassed a 107:46 K:BB over 69.1 innings in the minors. Perdomo's addition to the 40-man roster signals that he could make his major-league debut relatively soon, but he'd likely need to bring his ERA down prior to joining the Brewers' pitching staff.

