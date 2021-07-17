Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
With Devin Williams landing on the 10-day injured list with right elbow discomfort, a spot opened up on the 26-man roster for Perdomo to rejoin the Brewers' bullpen. Perdomo spent over a month and a half in the majors in the early portion of the season, but was placed on the injured list in late May with a back strain, and was later optioned to Triple-A when he was activated. The left-hander will resume his big-league campaign with a 7.11 ERA and 19:12 K:BB.