Perdomo (back) will join Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to begin his rehab assignment, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The lefty reliever has been sidelined since May 30 with a strained back, but he appears close to being activated, assuming the rehab goes smoothly. Perdomo struggled before the injury, posting a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings with the Brewers. He allowed three homers and walked 12 batters, so he'll certainly need to clean up those numbers if he's to stay with the big-league club for the rest of the season.