Brewers' Angel Perdomo: Excelling this spring
Perdomo has appeared in four games this spring and has thrown four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and posting a 10:2 K:BB.
Perdomo entered spring training with an outside shot at breaking camp with the big club, but he has given his chances a boost with a stellar showing to date. It's possible there is still not space for him in the bullpen, but even if his campaign opens in the minors he will have a chance to make his big-league debut at some point in 2020 after being added to the 40-man roster over the offseason.
