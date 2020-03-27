Play

Perdomo was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in November and was in big-league camp prior to the suspension of spring training, but it appears he'll be beginning another season in the minors. Perdomo spent most of 2019 at San Antonio and posted a 5.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 86:38 K:BB across 54 frames.

