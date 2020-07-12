Perdomo (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
While the Brewers didn't specify a reason for the transaction, Perdomo tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of camp, which is presumably related to this move. It's unclear when he's expected to get back on the field.
