Perdomo signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though he figures to open the season in the minors seeing as he hasn't pitched above High-A. Perdomo, a 24-year-old left-hander, spent the past two seasons with High-A Dunedin, posting a combined 3.67 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 across 154.2 innings. While he still hasn't pitched above High-A entering his age-25 season, Perdomo showed promise by striking out 100 batters across 79.1 innings in his repeat season with Dunedin in 2018.

