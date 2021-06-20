Perdomo (back) struck out the side in his lone inning of work during Sunday's rehab outing at Triple-A Nashville.

Perdomo was sharp in his first appearance at any level since May 24, but he wasn't as overpowering as his box-score line would indicate. He didn't induce a single swing and miss among his 18 pitches, as all 11 of the strikes he threw were either called strikes or fouled off. The Brewers may want to see Perdomo make another appearance or two in the minors before reinstating him from the 10-day injured list.