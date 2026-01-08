The Brewers and Zerpa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.095 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa was acquired via trade from the Royals earlier in the offseason and had been eligible for arbitration for the first time. The lefty held a 4.18 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 64.2 innings in 2025 and could be stretched out as a starting pitcher in his first spring training with the Brewers.