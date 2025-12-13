default-cbs-image
The Royals traded Zerpa to the Brewers on Saturday in exchange for Isaac Collins and Nick Mears, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Zerpa finished the 2025 season with a 4.18 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 64.2 innings while also recording 14 holds. The Brewers aren't hurting for high-leverage arms with Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe and Jared Koenig already making up the back end of their bullpen, so Zerpa will likely be limited to middle-relief duty with his new club.

