Seigler remains out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cubs.

Seigler had started at third base in five of the Brewers' first eight games of August as manager Pat Murphy more proactively shielded rookie Caleb Durbin from right-handed pitching, but Durbin has since re-established himself as Milwaukee's clear top option at the hot corner. Over the last nine games, Seigler has cracked the lineup just once while Durbin has started in the other eight contests.