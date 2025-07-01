Brewers' Anthony Seigler: Officially added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers selected Seigler's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Seigler is a versatile player capable of handling catcher, second base and third base. He's a switch hitter but is a much better hitter from the left side of the plate, sporting a .975 OPS against righties as compared to a .445 OPS versus lefties. Seigler will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.
