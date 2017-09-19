Play

Swarzak tossed a perfect eighth inning and struck out a batter in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Swarzak has been nearly untouchable in September, giving up just two hits while posting an 11:0 K:BB in 7.1 innings over seven appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen. He has posted a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a stellar 32:3 K:BB in 22 games since being acquired by the Brewers in late July. He will serve as the team's setup man the rest of the way.

