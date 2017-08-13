Play

Swarzak was unavailable during Sunday's win over the Reds due to a stiff neck, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This helps explain why Jacob Barnes tossed two innings of relief. It's unclear when the ailment cropped up, or how long it will keep Swarzak sidelined, but he should be considered day-to-day until he is reevaluated after Monday's off day.

