Brewers' Anthony Swarzak: Over neck issue
Swarzak (neck) is good to go for the start of this week's series against the Pirates, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He has not pitched since Aug. 10, partly due to a stiff neck that made him unavailable for Sunday's game. However, he says he is recovered and good to go if he is needed out of the bullpen Tuesday. Swarzak has a 1.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.1 innings since the All-Star break.
