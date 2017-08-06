Swarzak pitched a scoreless inning on one hit while striking out two to earn his first save in a Brewers uniform Saturday against the Rays.

Swarzak was protecting a three-run lead, and despite allowing a baserunner, he had little trouble closing the door on the Rays. After allowing a run in his first outing with the Brewers on July 28, he's now held opponents scoreless over his last five outings. In addition, he has four holds along with the one save in less than 10 days with his new team.