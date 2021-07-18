Low-A Carolina activated Kelly (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. The lefty started and tossed 1.2 innings in Sunday's 10-3 win over Kannapolis, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two.

Kelly pumped in 23 of his 38 pitches for strikes in his 2021 debut in affiliated ball, which was proceeded by a one-start rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The prized southpaw had been shut down since November after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.