Brewers' Antoine Kelly: Drafted by Brewers in second round

The Brewers have selected Kelly with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-6 southpaw from a junior college in Illinois, Kelly put up ridiculous numbers this season against weak competition. He has a massive ceiling, but an extremely low floor. Kelly can touch 98 mph with his fastball, but his secondary pitches are pretty raw, as is his command and control. Even if the secondary offerings don't develop as the Brewers hope, he has the arm speed, size and handedness to be a weapon out of the bullpen.