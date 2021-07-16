Kelly (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, working a scoreless inning in his 2021 debut.
One of the top pitching prospects in the lower levels of the Brewers' farm system, Kelly has been shut down since requiring thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last November. Given the nature of the procedure as well as the length of his absence, Kelly is expected to require multiple starts in the ACL before the Brewers assign him to full-season affiliate (most likely Low-A Carolina or High-A Wisconsin).