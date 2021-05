Kelly (shoulder) hasn't been cleared to resume pitching in simulated games at the Brewers' alternate training site since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in November, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Kelly is said to be progressing his recovery from the surgery, but he appears to be at least a month or more away from making his 2021 debut. The 6-foot-6 lefty was one of the standouts at the Brewers' alternate site last summer, but his recent procedure clouds his long-term outlook.