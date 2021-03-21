Kelly underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in November and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the minor-league season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old is without an official timeline for his return, though he's expected to take the mound sometime over the summer. Kelly was drafted in the second round by the Brewers in 2019 and spent most of 2019 at rookie ball, where he compiled a 1.26 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB over 28.2 innings. He also worked at the alternate training site last season.