Kelly (shoulder) has completed three bullpen sessions at the Brewers' extended spring training facility in Arizona, but he remains without a clear timeline for making his 2021 debut, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old lefty is likely to miss a large portion of the 2021 season after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the fall, but it's at least encouraging that he no longer remains shut down from throwing. Given the severity of Kelly's shoulder procedure, the Brewers are likely to bring him along slowly before clearing him to make regular starts at Low-A Carolina.