The Brewers re-signed Senzatela to a one-year contract Wednesday.

He'll earn $4.75 million in 2027 and has a chance to make an additional $3 million in incentives, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. In his first year as a full-time reliever, Senzatela logged a 1.36 ERA and 26:9 K:BB over 33 innings in the first two months of the 2026 regular season, but he regressed to a 6.25 ERA and 34:17 across 40.1 frames in the final four months. The Brewers will aim to help Senzatela rediscover the former version, and the organization's recent pitching development track record suggests it could do just that.