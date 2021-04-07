Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.
Garcia hit a single in the sixth inning and stole second base, although he didn't come around to score. The 29-year-old outfielder has gone 4-for-22 (.182) in five games this season, and all four hits have been singles. He's added a steal and one run score. Garcia, Lorenzo Cain and Jackie Bradley will continue to compete for a share of playing time between center field and right field. Garcia will get his at-bats, but it remains to be seen if he'll make them productive in 2021 after he posted a .238/.333/.326 slash line with two homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored and one stolen base in 53 games last season.