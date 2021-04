Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs, five RBI and a walk during Saturday's 9-5 win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old was 4-for-22 with zero RBI through his first five appearances of the season, but he was responsible for four of Milwaukee's first five runs Saturday. Garcia should continue to rotate for reps between center and right field behind Lorenzo Cain and Jackie Bradley.