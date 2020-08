Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

His two-bagger in the first inning brought home Christian Yelich, and Garcia then added a two-run single in the fifth to give the Brewers their only lead of the game. The 29-year-old is batting .300 (6-for-15) through his first six games for Milwaukee, but Garcia is still looking for his first homer of the year.