Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single and a solo home run in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

The veteran slugger's fourth-inning round tripper to left erased an early 1-0 deficit for the Brewers, and he'd subsequently plate Jace Peterson in the seventh to extend Milwaukee's lead to two runs at the time. Garcia has now left the yard four times in the last nine games, accounting for one-third of his long-ball production for the campaign.