Garcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.
He took John Curtiss deep in the fifth inning, Garcia's first homer since April 18 and fourth of the year. Despite the lack of recent power he's still been plenty productive, going 15-for-30 over his last nine games with eight RBI.
