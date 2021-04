Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-3 win against the Cardinals.

Garcia launched a 428-foot blast as part of a four-run first inning for the Brewers. After starting the season in a 4-for-22 rut, the veteran outfielder went 3-for-9 with two homers and seven RBI over the last two games.