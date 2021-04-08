site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-avisail-garcia-day-off-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 8, 2021
at
1:41 pm ET 1 min read
Garcia will sit Thursday against the Cardinals.
Garcia started five of the first six games of the season, though he might sit slightly more often going forward now that Lorenzo Cain is back from a minor oblique issue. Jackie Bradley will be the right fielder Thursday.
More News
19H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/26/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
10/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read