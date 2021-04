Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Garcia hit a single in the first inning and scored on a Travis Shaw double. In the third, Garcia took Pirates starter Chad Kuhl deep with a solo shot. The 29-year-old Garcia has been solid with a .269/.316/.481 slash line, three homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through 13 games.