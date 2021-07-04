Garcia went 4-for-6 with two doubles, five RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Garcia couldn't have wished for a stronger return after missing three straight games with a sore left hamstring, as he was involved directly in six of the team's 11 runs during this rout of the Pirates. The veteran outfielder socked a two-run double in the first, added an RBI single in the second and capped things off with two more hits -- an RBI following a fielding error in the eighth and an RBI double in the ninth. Garcia is only hitting .258 since the beginning of June, but he has recorded at least three hits in three of his last four contests.