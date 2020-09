Garcia went 2-for-4, including a double and a stolen base during the White Sox' 1-0 victory over the Brewers on Friday.

Garcia contributed half of the teams' hits from the leadoff spot. The contest brought his season average to .248 and he's now 7-for-15 with seven walks in his previous seven games. That being said, the 29-year-old is slugging a weak .368 and resides in the bottom-15 percent in terms of exit velocity.