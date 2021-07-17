Garcia went 1-for-5 wit ha solo home run in Friday's 11-6 win over the Reds.
He took Tyler Mahle deep in the second inning to get the Brewers on the board. Garcia has hit safely in five straight games sandwiched around the All-Star break, and on the year he's slashing .255/.317/.469 with 17 homers and 56 RBI through 82 contests.
