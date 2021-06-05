site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia will sit Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Garcia hits the bench after starting eight games, a stretch in which he posted a .940 OPS and homered three times. Tyrone Taylor will be the right fielder Saturday.
