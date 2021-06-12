site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia is not starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Garcia has shown a fair amount of power recently, homering six times in his last 16 games. He'll hit the bench Saturday with Jace Peterson taking over in right field.
