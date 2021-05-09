Garcia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Garcia is 15-for-32 with a homer, a double, four walks, eight RBI and four runs over his past 10 games, but he'll receive the day off Sunday. Billy McKinney, Jackie Bradley and Tyrone Taylor will start from left to right in the outfield in the series finale.
