Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, two RBI and two walks during Wednesday's 19-0 win at Detroit.

The 29-year-old entered Wednesday's contest 7-for-37 and without a multi-hit effort in his past 13 contests, but he and the rest of the Brewers' offense broke out against the Tigers. Garcia has a .237/.351/.360 slash line with two homers, eight doubles, 17 runs and 14 RBI in 34 games.